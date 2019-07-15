Over dozen cops hurt in Udaipur violence

Police in Udaipur fired in the air after people blocking the Udaipur-Salumber road pelted them with stones on Monday morning. Later, the protesters torched four police vehicles and two government buses, leading to a lathi charge and more deployment of police force.

More than a dozen police personnel were hurt in the clash.

A police inspector received head injury and a civilian was also among those injured in the violence in Jawar area, nearly 40 km from the Udaipur district headquarter.

Police said more than 50 people had been rounded up after the violence.

Hundreds of women from the Patel community from Piladar village blocked the Udaipur-Salumber road around 9am on Monday to demand arrest of people responsible for killing of one of their villagers, Ramesh Patel.

When police tried to convince them to lift the blockade, they pelted cops with stones and set four police vehicles on fire.

Police charged at them with lathis to disperse them and later fired in the air, said Udaipur Range inspector general of police Binita Thakur.

The protesters also torched two buses of Rajasthan State Roadways Transport Corporation. The road was blocked for more than three hours.

First Published: Jul 15, 2019 23:55 IST