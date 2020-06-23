e-paper
Parts of Rajasthan continue to reel under heat

jaipur Updated: Jun 23, 2020 21:59 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Jasra Afreen
Jaipur
A priest walk through the courtyard of the Galtaji temple on a hot summer day, in Jaipur, Rajasthan.
A priest walk through the courtyard of the Galtaji temple on a hot summer day, in Jaipur, Rajasthan.(Himanshu Vyas/ Hindustan Times)
         

Parts of Rajasthan continued to reel under heat on Tuesday with Ganganagar being recorded as the hottest place in the state with a maximum of 43.5 degree Celsius.

Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Churu and Jaipur recorded a maximum of 43 degrees, 42.8 degrees, 42.1 degrees and 40.2 degrees Celsius, while in Ajmer and Kota mercury touched 39.5 degrees and 37.3 degrees Celsius respectively, according to the MeT Department here.

Meanwhile, light rains also occurred at a few places in the state since Monday. The MeT department has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in Ajmer, Udaipur, Kota, Jaipur and Bharatpur divisions during next the 24 hours.

