Parts of Rajasthan receive light to moderate rainfall

Parts of Rajasthan receive light to moderate rainfall

Heavy rains lashed Alwar and Nagaur in the last 24 hours till Thursday morning.

jaipur Updated: Jul 09, 2020 16:12 IST
Press Trust of India
Jaipur
The weatherman has forecast rainfall in eastern parts of the state in the next 24 hours.
The weatherman has forecast rainfall in eastern parts of the state in the next 24 hours.
         

Light to moderate rainfall was recorded in several parts of Rajasthan in the last 24 hours, the Meteorological Department said on Thursday.

Mandawar in Alwar received 86 mm rainfall and Jayal in Nagaur 74 mm in this period, it said.

