Rahul rally in state next month to push Cong mass-contact drive

All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Rahul Gandhi is set to address a rally in Rajasthan next month to give a fillip to the party’s preparations for assembly polls due by the year-end, a senior party leader said.

“He (Rahul Gandhi) is likely to visit (the state) after parliament’s monsoon session, which will start on July 18 and continue till August 10. The date and venue of the rally is being finalised,” the leader said on condition of anonymity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed beneficiaries of BJP governments’ welfare schemes in Jaipur on July 7, informally launching the ruling party’s poll campaign.

After the state Congress completes ‘Mera Booth Mera Gaurav’ (MBMG) programmes – aimed at strengthening booth management and connecting with people at last mile -- this month, the party will launch a mass-contact drive, the leader said.

“MBMG meetings have been held in 190 assembly constituencies; the Congress will now launch a one-and-a-half-month mass outreach programme in which party leaders and workers will contact people from all sections, such as farmers and youths, on a one-to-one basis.”

During the outreach programme, the leader said, Congressmen will expose the BJP’s failures and highlight the previous Congress government’s achievements through one-to-one contacts, street plays and pamphlets. “These meetings will be unlike the BJP’s which are held in closed rooms. All party leaders and workers will participate in this programme, as was done in MBMG meetings.”

BJP leaders have also announced that the ruling party will project development works and welfare schemes, and reach out to voters in the coming weeks.

Chief minister Vasundhara Raje will resume her ‘Jan Samvad’ (public interaction) programme from Dungarpur this week. The CM has till now covered over 15 districts. Parallel to the CM’s visits, the Rajasthan BJP will launch a mass outreach yatra to make people aware about the state government’s development work, schemes, and achievements.

“During the yatra, a group of three ministers will be assigned a division and they will cover an assembly constituency each day. The ministerial group will cover a division in 25-30 days,” a senior BJP leader said.

During their visits in specially designed vehicles, the ministers will hold public meetings, and interact with masses and party workers. “Street plays will be organised for publicising the government’s achievements,” he said.