Home / Jaipur / Rajasthan: Alleged rapist held after teenaged girl delivers baby

Rajasthan: Alleged rapist held after teenaged girl delivers baby

Police said the girl is a Class 6 student and the 30-year-old allegedly raped her on the pretext of showing her something on his mobile phone

jaipur Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 17:24 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
Hindustan Times, Jodhpur
Representational photo.
The Rajasthan police have arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly raping a teenaged girl after she delivered a baby at a Jodhpur hospital and identified him as her alleged rapist.

Additional police superintendent Deepak Sharma said the girl is a Class 6 student and the 30-year-old allegedly raped her on the pretext of showing her something on his mobile phone.

“The girl did not tell the family about this. Her health deteriorated on Sunday when the family first took her to the local hospital, where doctors came to know about her pregnancy. Subsequently, the victim was referred to [the Jodhpur] hospital, where she gave birth to a son,” said Sharma.

