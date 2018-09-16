Rajasthan BJP MLA Gyan Deo Ahuja threatens college principal with suspension

BJP MLA Gyan Deo Ahuja threatened the principal of a government college on Saturday with suspension as he did not attend a function the legislator organised on the campus to inaugurate a new building, the students’ union president said.

Ahuja entered principal Charan Singh’s office at the Government Postgraduate College in Govindgarh and said he would inaugurate the building. The principal told the MLA that the building was under construction and had not been handed over by the contractor and constructing agency.

The MLA then told the principal that he would be suspended. Ahuja left the principal’s office after students started shouting slogans against him.

Giving details about the incident, students’ union president Jy- oti Gujar said the MLA’s supporters had come to the college 10-12 days ago to say that Ahuja would inaugurate the new building.

“After that we handed over a memorandum to the Govindgarh tehsildar in the name of the district collector to stop the inauguration till building work is completed,” Gujar said. “We saw a tent and a stage in the college today. The MLA came with his supporters and laid a foundation stone with his name written on it and went away. No students and college staff were present there. No official sanction was taken.”

The principal said there was no official information about the inauguration.

“I am facing problems in running the college because there are only two lectures for 1500 students. The college has postgraduate classes in Hindi and political science.”

Gujar said the MLA was in a hurry to inaugurate the college building before the code of conduct was enforced for the assembly elections. Efforts to contact the BJP MLA failed as he was in a religious function.

The MLA from Ramgarh in Rajasthan’s Alwar district has earlier kicked up controversies with his statements.

After the lynching of Rakbar Khan in Alwar over alleged cow smuggling, Ahuja had said the police were responsible for the death, and not the persons arrested in the case.

First Published: Sep 16, 2018 05:29 IST