e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 21, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Jaipur / Rajasthan government to impose Diwali-like restrictions on New Year’s Eve

Rajasthan government to impose Diwali-like restrictions on New Year’s Eve

The state government has banned the sale and bursting of firecrackers to protect the health of Covid-19 patients, as well as to protect the public from the poisonous smoke emanating from the firecrackers

jaipur Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 17:55 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Hindustan Times, Jaipur
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.(HT File)
         

To ensure containment of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Rajasthan government has decided to impose Diwali -ike restrictions on New Year’s Eve.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot appealed to people to celebrate New Year’s Eve at home and avoid bursting firecrackers or gathering outside.

After chairing a meeting to review preparedness for the Covid-19 vaccination programme on Monday, the chief minister tweeted, “Keeping public health paramount, the state government had taken strict decision during the Diwali festival and now similar decision has been taken for New Year.”

Also Read: Congress gets 36 local body chiefs out of 50 in Rajasthan

“People should celebrate New Year with family in their house, avoid overcrowding and do not burst fire crackers. It is necessary for the health of oneself and others. Rajasthan will strictly follow the directions issued by Supreme Court for all the states regarding corona,” he tweeted.

In the meeting, the chief minister directed state officials to complete preparations for vaccination and said that the maximum number of centres should be identified for vaccination.

He also asked the officials to ensure a proper coordination from state to block level.

The state government had banned the sale and bursting of firecrackers to protect the health of Covid-19 patients, as well as to protect the public from the poisonous smoke emanating from the firecrackers. The state government has also announced a penalty of Rs2,000 on anyone found violating the order.

A senior official said during Diwali, neither was Section 144 imposed not was there night curfew, which is there in force currently.

Meanwhile, Gehlot has urged the government of India to ban flights from European countries. “The new strain of novel coronavirus emerging in the UK is a matter of great concern. The government of India must take prompt action, prepare a contingency plan to contain the same and also immediately ban all flights from the UK and other European countries,” he tweeted.

“When coronavirus had started spreading, we were late in banning international flights, which had led to a drastic spike in cases,” he said.

In another tweet, he stated, “India needs both a preparedness plan as well as steps to restrict any movement from the affected country or countries. Our medical experts must be ready with a treatment plan in case of any outbreak of the new strain of virus. Health protocols must be adhered to even more strictly,” he said in another tweet.

tags
top news
India suspends UK flights till December 31 over new variant of Covid-19
India suspends UK flights till December 31 over new variant of Covid-19
Modi to release next tranche of PM-Kisan, chat with farmers virtually on Christmas
Modi to release next tranche of PM-Kisan, chat with farmers virtually on Christmas
Suvendu Adhikari meets Bengal Speaker, says resignation as MLA accepted
Suvendu Adhikari meets Bengal Speaker, says resignation as MLA accepted
India, Vietnam sign seven agreements during virtual summit
India, Vietnam sign seven agreements during virtual summit
Army’s women officers denied permanent commission get SC breather
Army’s women officers denied permanent commission get SC breather
National Conference assails ED action against Farooq Abdullah, terms it political vendetta
National Conference assails ED action against Farooq Abdullah, terms it political vendetta
India’s leopard population increases by 60%, reaches 12,852: Govt report
India’s leopard population increases by 60%, reaches 12,852: Govt report
‘Can’t force people to take vaccine if they don’t want to’: Health Minister
‘Can’t force people to take vaccine if they don’t want to’: Health Minister
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesWinter Solstice 2020PM ModiIndia vs AustraliaFacebook

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

jaipur news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In