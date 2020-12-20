Congress gets 36 local body chiefs out of 50 in Rajasthan

jaipur

Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 23:38 IST

Congress leaders got elected as chairpersons in 36 of 50 municipal bodies in Rajasthan for which poll results were declared on Sunday. The BJP succeeded in electing 12 local body chiefs and independents two.

In Alwar, the Congress formed their boards in two councils, while the BJP bagged four.

It was a clean sweep for the Congress in five districts. The Congress won on two seats in Baran, 8 in Bharatpur, 3 in Dausa, 2 in Dholpur and 3 in Karauli.

In the capital, Jaipur, the Congress won nine councils out of 10. In Jodhpur, Sawai Madhopur and Kota, it was one each for the BJP and the Congress.

In Sri Ganganagar, both BJP and Congress won four councils. In Sirohi, BJP won the only council.

After the results, Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra tweeted, “Today after the end of the election of for chairman in Rajasthan’s 50 municipal bodies, the Congress party managed to get control of boards and BJP was reduced to only 12 boards. Thanks once again to all Congress workers and leaders for this expected result.”

State BJP spokesperson Mukesh Pareek said that ahead of local body elections, the delimitation of seats was done by the Congress on the lines of religion and caste which suited them. “The Congress also misused government machinery to form their boards in majority.”

On December 12, the Congress had defeated the BJP in the elections to 50 urban local bodies in 12 districts of the state.

The results come a few days after the BJP performed better than Congress in rural local body elections in 21 of the state’s 33 districts.

Results for urban local bodies show that independents will be kingmakers in the formation of boards in most districts.

Of 1,775 municipal wards, results were declared for 1,774 on December 12; the Congress bagged 619, independents 597, BJP 547.

The voting to elect representatives of 1,775 wards in 50 municipal bodies was held on December 11. Amid Covid-19 restrictions in the state, 79.90 per cent voter turnout was recorded.

The highest turnout, 90.32 per cent, was recorded at Bharatpur Nagar municipal body. The lowest turnout, 64.39 per cent, was recorded at Sawai Madhopur Nagar Parishad. Out of 14,35,000 voters in 12 districts, 11,46,000 voted.

The Congress had suffered a setback in the Rajasthan rural body elections.