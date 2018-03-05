Rajasthan governor seeks enquiry after hospital wrongly diagnosed him with swine flu
Kalyan Singh was diagnosed with swine flu at SMS Hospital. A fresh test at Apollo Hospital was negative, said the governor in a statement.jaipur Updated: Mar 05, 2018 17:13 IST
Press Trust of India, Jaipur
Rajasthan governor Kalyan Singh sought a high-level enquiry from state government on Monday after a faulty report at a hospital diagnosed him with swine flu.
“After being diagnosed with swine flu at state-run SMS Hospital, a fresh test conducted at Apollo Hospital was negative,” Singh said in a statement in Jaipur.
The state government should conduct a high-level inquiry on the circumstances that led to the faulty report, the governor said.