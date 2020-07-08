e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Jaipur / Rajasthan govt directs private schools not to charge fees till reopening

Rajasthan govt directs private schools not to charge fees till reopening

The state government had on April 9 barred schools in the state from taking advance fee for three months in view of the corona pandemic and the order was extended today, it said.

jaipur Updated: Jul 08, 2020 09:46 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Private schools were directed to not take fees till June 30. Now this order has been extended till reopening of schools.
Private schools were directed to not take fees till June 30. Now this order has been extended till reopening of schools. (HT photo)
         

Rajasthan government on Tuesday barred the private schools in the state from taking advance fees till they reopen, a statement said.

The state government had on April 9 barred schools in the state from taking advance fee for three months in view of the corona pandemic and the order was extended today, it said.

“Private schools were directed to not take fees till June 30. Now this order has been extended till reopening of schools,” School Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara said.

tags
top news
Karnataka, Telangana could be country’s new Covid-19 hotspots
Karnataka, Telangana could be country’s new Covid-19 hotspots
Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey’s close aide Amar Dubey shot dead in police encounter
Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey’s close aide Amar Dubey shot dead in police encounter
India’s Covid-19 tally again jumps by over 22,000 cases, close to 7.5 lakh
India’s Covid-19 tally again jumps by over 22,000 cases, close to 7.5 lakh
4km buffers at three key points as troops pull back from Ladakh clash site
4km buffers at three key points as troops pull back from Ladakh clash site
Over 6 months into Covid-19 crisis, 5 mysteries that still shroud coronavirus
Over 6 months into Covid-19 crisis, 5 mysteries that still shroud coronavirus
‘Covid-19 patient’s immune response largely responsible for death, not virus’: Study
‘Covid-19 patient’s immune response largely responsible for death, not virus’: Study
Waqar Younis on why Pakistan has been unable to beat India in World Cups
Waqar Younis on why Pakistan has been unable to beat India in World Cups
Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron concept showcased as future comes a step closer
Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron concept showcased as future comes a step closer
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaJAC Class 10th Result 2020LadakhVikas DubeySushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

jaipur news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In