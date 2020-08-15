Rajasthan HC to deliver order on BSP MLAs’ merger on Monday

jaipur

The Rajasthan high court will deliver its verdict on the petitions filed by BJP MLA Madan Dilawar and the BSP challenging the merger of six MLAs, who contested on BSP tickets but merged with the ruling Congress in the state assembly, on Monday.

After hearing the arguments, the single-judge bench of Justice Mahendra Kumar Goyal started dictating its decision on Friday but could not complete it due to the paucity of time. It will resume on Monday.

The petitioners have challenged the merger of six MLAs--Sandeep Yadav, Wajib Ali, Deepchand Kheria, Lakhan Meena, Jogendra Awana and Rajendra Gudha--with Congress and sought a stay on the execution on the order passed by the speaker.

The MLAs submitted an application for the merger on September 16, 2019 and the Speaker issued an order on September 18, 2019. BJP MLA Madan Dilawar challenged the merger and filed a petition before the Speaker in March this year, which was rejected on July 24. Dilawar challenged the decision of the Speaker in the high court and demanded a stay on the merger. A similar petition was filed by BSP.

Counsel for the speaker, Prateek Kasliwal, said, “The decision on the merger of the MLAs was an administrative one. No objection was raised by the BSP in front of the speaker in past.

BSP’s counsel Dinesh Garg said, “As per law, parties merge, but not legislators. They are liable to be disqualified...”