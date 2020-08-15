e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 14, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Jaipur / Rajasthan HC to deliver order on BSP MLAs’ merger on Monday

Rajasthan HC to deliver order on BSP MLAs’ merger on Monday

After hearing the arguments, the single-judge bench of Justice Mahendra Kumar Goyal started dictating its decision on Friday but could not complete it due to the paucity of time. It will resume on Monday.

jaipur Updated: Aug 15, 2020 02:19 IST
Hindustan Times, Jaipur
The MLAs submitted an application for the merger on September 16, 2019 and the Speaker issued an order on September 18, 2019.
The MLAs submitted an application for the merger on September 16, 2019 and the Speaker issued an order on September 18, 2019.(HT File Photo)
         

The Rajasthan high court will deliver its verdict on the petitions filed by BJP MLA Madan Dilawar and the BSP challenging the merger of six MLAs, who contested on BSP tickets but merged with the ruling Congress in the state assembly, on Monday.

After hearing the arguments, the single-judge bench of Justice Mahendra Kumar Goyal started dictating its decision on Friday but could not complete it due to the paucity of time. It will resume on Monday.

The petitioners have challenged the merger of six MLAs--Sandeep Yadav, Wajib Ali, Deepchand Kheria, Lakhan Meena, Jogendra Awana and Rajendra Gudha--with Congress and sought a stay on the execution on the order passed by the speaker.

The MLAs submitted an application for the merger on September 16, 2019 and the Speaker issued an order on September 18, 2019. BJP MLA Madan Dilawar challenged the merger and filed a petition before the Speaker in March this year, which was rejected on July 24. Dilawar challenged the decision of the Speaker in the high court and demanded a stay on the merger. A similar petition was filed by BSP.

Counsel for the speaker, Prateek Kasliwal, said, “The decision on the merger of the MLAs was an administrative one. No objection was raised by the BSP in front of the speaker in past.

BSP’s counsel Dinesh Garg said, “As per law, parties merge, but not legislators. They are liable to be disqualified...”

tags
top news
PM Modi to address nation from Red Fort on 74th Independence Day
PM Modi to address nation from Red Fort on 74th Independence Day
84 security personnel to get top gallantry awards
84 security personnel to get top gallantry awards
Woman Indian Army officer to assist PM in unfurling flag on 74th Independence Day
Woman Indian Army officer to assist PM in unfurling flag on 74th Independence Day
Backed by ISI, Haqqani Network is making a game-changing move in Afghanistan
Backed by ISI, Haqqani Network is making a game-changing move in Afghanistan
India criticises Pakistan for hosting events on Kashmir with Mahathir, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar
India criticises Pakistan for hosting events on Kashmir with Mahathir, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar
Playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam is critical, moved to ICU
Playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam is critical, moved to ICU
Kerala CM, 7 ministers in quarantine after 23 officials test Covid +ve
Kerala CM, 7 ministers in quarantine after 23 officials test Covid +ve
Covid update: Amit Shah tests negative; scientists decode virus symptoms’ order
Covid update: Amit Shah tests negative; scientists decode virus symptoms’ order
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputIndependence Day 2020Rajasthan Assembly sessionAmitabh BachchanRajasthan Assembly Session Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

jaipur news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In