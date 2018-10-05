Rajasthan man held for duping two of Rs 1-cr by promising Rajya Sabha seat, RPSC top post

The Karauli district police arrested a man alleged of duping two persons of Rs 1 crore on the pretext of getting them elected as Rajya Sabha MP, appointment as chairman of Rajasthan Public Service Commission(RPSC) and assured selection in grade-II principal recruitment.

The accused has been identified as Sanjay Singh Naruka(32), a resident of Malakhera town in Alwar district. A complaint was lodged by a victim, identified as Hukma Singh Kashyap, on August 23, that Naruka had shown him screenshots of purported calls from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, various central cabinet ministers, MPs, high court judges, governors and chief ministers of four states and other senior bureaucrats, police said.

“Naruka took Rs 40 lakh from Kashyap and assured him of a seat in Rajya Sabha. He also took Rs 61 lakh form his (Kashapy’s) friend Ramvinod alias Happu Rajput, promising him appointment as chairman of RPSC and getting his brother the post of a school principal,” said Ajay Singh, superintendent of police, Karauli district.

Singh said, “After the complaint was lodged, a special team was constituted that started a search operation. A few days back, acting on a tip-off that Naruka had came to his home in Alwar district, he was arrested.”

During investigation, it was revealed that Naruka, with the help of a prank call app on his mobile used to make fake calls and made people believe that he had connections with people in high places. He used to dupe people on pretext of getting them various posts and jobs.

Police is further investigating the matter and trying to find out more details of the victim.

First Published: Oct 05, 2018 10:27 IST