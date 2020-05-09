e-paper
Rajasthan records 57 new coronavirus cases, total cases in state surpass 3,600

The total number of active cases in the country now stands at 39,834 while the number of cured/discharged/migrated stands at 17,847.

jaipur Updated: May 09, 2020 11:18 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Jaipur
According to official data, the death toll in the state of Rajasthan due to the fatal virus stood at 103.
Fifty-seven new Covid-19 positive cases were reported in Rajasthan on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 3,636 in the state.

According to official data, the death toll due to the fatal virus stood at 103.

“57 new Covid-19 positive cases have been reported today taking the total number of positive cases to 3636. The death toll is at 103,” State Health Department said in a statement.

Meanwhile, with 3,320 coronavirus cases and 95 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India’s Covid-19 cases rose to 59,662 on Saturday, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The total number of active cases in the country now stands at 39,834 while the number of cured/discharged/migrated stands at 17,847.

