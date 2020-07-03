e-paper
Rajasthan reports 10 more Covid-19 deaths, 390 fresh cases

Rajasthan reports 10 more Covid-19 deaths, 390 fresh cases

jaipur Updated: Jul 03, 2020 23:51 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Jaipur
As many as 14,952 patients have been discharged and 3,331 cases are active in the state, it said.
         

Rajasthan reported 10 more Covid-19 deaths on Friday, taking their number to 440 as 390 new cases of the infection pushed the tally in the state to 19,052.

Three deaths were reported in Dholpur, two in Sirohi and one death each from Bharatpur, Bikaner, Dungarpur and Ajmer. One person from outside the state also died of the disease, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 57 were reported in Jodhpur, 51 in Jaipur, 34 in Bharatpur, 32 each in Pratapgarh and Kota, 28 in Bikaner, 24 in Sirohi, 21 in Ajmer, 20 in Dausa, 17 in Udaipur and 13 in Nagaur, besides cases from other districts, an official report stated.

As many as 14,952 patients have been discharged and 3,331 cases are active in the state, it said.

