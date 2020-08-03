e-paper
Rajasthan reports 565 new Covid-19 cases, 9 deaths

Rajasthan reports 565 new Covid-19 cases, 9 deaths

This took the state’s count of coronavirus cases to 44,975, according to the data released by the State Health Department on Monday.

jaipur Updated: Aug 03, 2020 13:10 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Nine deaths were also reported from Rajasthan.
A total of 565 new Covid-19 cases and nine deaths were reported in Rajasthan, as of Monday morning.

This took the state’s count of coronavirus cases to 44,975, according to the data released by the State Health Department on Monday.

The data released also said that nine deaths were reported.

The total Covid-19 cases in India, now stand at 18,03,696 including 5,79,357 active cases, 11,86,203 cured/discharged/migrated, and 38,135 deaths,” said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

