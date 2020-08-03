Rajasthan reports 565 new Covid-19 cases, 9 deaths

jaipur

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 13:10 IST

A total of 565 new Covid-19 cases and nine deaths were reported in Rajasthan, as of Monday morning.

This took the state’s count of coronavirus cases to 44,975, according to the data released by the State Health Department on Monday.

The data released also said that nine deaths were reported.

The total Covid-19 cases in India, now stand at 18,03,696 including 5,79,357 active cases, 11,86,203 cured/discharged/migrated, and 38,135 deaths,” said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.