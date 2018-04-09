Rajasthan RSS worker immolates himself shouting ‘save the country’, dies in Delhi hospital

An office bearer of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) allegedly set himself on fire in Jaipur on early Sunday morning at a public place. He died at a Delhi hospital on Monday evening.

Eyewitnesses said Raghuveer Sharan Agarwal, 40, was shouting ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ (Long live India) and ‘desh ko bacha lo’ (Save the country) as he burned. He has also left behind a four-page letter in which he has urged Hindus to unite and work with a “nation-first” sentiment. In addition, he urged people not to do anything that hurt the country.

Agarwal was the RSS Nagar Karyawahak (area coordinator) of Vaishali Nagar where he lived. He also owned and ran a drug store at the primary health centre a few blocks away from his house.

Vaishali Nagar police station’s SHO Bhopal Singh Bhati said passersby doused the fire and rushed Agarwal to the SMS hospital.

Ashok Gupta, deputy commissioner of police, Jaipur West, said that the victim stated two reasons for committing suicide in his statement to the police. “He was facing some family issues and was upset with the prevailing situation in the country and the incidences of caste-based clashes,” he said.

Ashok Sharma, owner of a milk booth that doubles up as a tea stall at Amrapali Circle in Vaishali Nagar – where the victim immolated himself – said that the incident took place between 5.30 and 5.45 am.

“I was at my shop making tea. I saw a man in flames walking down the road. At first, I thought he was one of those who performs tricks. But then I heard him shout ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’,” said Sharma.

According to Sharma, Agarwal was shouting “save the country”. “He was also saying that Hindu brothers are fighting among themselves and that a lot of violence is spreading in the country,” he said, adding that he took two cans of water and doused the fire.

“Nearly 100 people gathered at the spot. The police and ambulance were called and he was rushed to the hospital,” said Sharma. Dr SS Yadav, SMS Hospital spokesperson, said that the man had suffered 80% burns and his family moved him to Delhi just two hours after being admitted.

A statement from the RSS said that Agarwal was troubled by caste-based violence and anarchy spreading in the country. Manoj Kumar, Prachar Pramukh (publicity head) of RSS, Rajasthan said that Agarwal was an emotional person.

“He was disturbed by the violent protests that took place on April 2. He was responsible for Vaishali Nagar area and it was there that most of the violence unfolded,” said Kumar.

“The forces that want to break the country and can’t see the country as stable and progressive are responsible for my aatmosarg (selfish act) … We all should take a decision to not resort to violent protests,” Agarwal wrote in his letter.

He also urges his children to take care of their mother, not to leave RSS works and imbibe the teachings of ‘param poojniye doctor sahab’ (Dr KB Hedgewar) in their life.

Hukam Singh Rathore, Agarwal’s neighbor, said that the latter never looked distressed or worried. “He would go to a cow shelter every morning where he had three cows of his own. He would then attend the RSS drill and after regular prayers and ablutions, go to his shop. We never even heard about any family problems at his home,” said Rathore.