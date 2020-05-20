e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 20, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Jaipur / Rajasthan spent Rs 2.69 crore on sending migrants home

Rajasthan spent Rs 2.69 crore on sending migrants home

Fare for trains carrying students were paid by the respective state governments. Fourteen of the 16 trains with students went to Bihar and the remaining two to Jharkhand. Many students returned home by buses later.

jaipur Updated: May 20, 2020 20:35 IST
Rakesh Goswami
Rakesh Goswami
Hindustan Times, Jaipur
Fourteen of the 16 trains with students went to Bihar and the remaining two to Jharkhand
Fourteen of the 16 trains with students went to Bihar and the remaining two to Jharkhand(Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
         

The Rajasthan government has spent Rs 2.69 crore on about 66,000 migrant workers to their home towns since May 1 when the first train left for Patna with 1,187 labourers, said a state government report on Wednesday.

According to the railways guidelines, state governments have to bear 15% of the cost of travel; the railways bears the remaining. As many as 67 trains have gone from different railway stations of Rajasthan until Tuesday evening, the report said. This included 49 for labourers, 16 for students from Kota and three from pilgrims.

Fare for trains carrying students were paid by the respective state governments. Fourteen of the 16 trains with students went to Bihar and the remaining two to Jharkhand. Many students returned home by buses later.

Officials in charge of movement of migrants, students and pilgrims from and to Rajasthan said 86,000 people have come in by trains and 40,000 travelled out on board 31 outbound trains. “23 more trains are scheduled between May 20 and 27; 16 of them will go to Bihar, 3 to UP, 2 to Jharkhand and one each to Kerala and West Bengal,” they said requesting anonymity.

Seven trains each left on Tuesday and Wednesday. Fare of these trains borne by the state government is not included in the Rs 2.69 crore figure. Each of these 14 trains carried 1,400 labourers.

Officials said 22.70 lakh people have registered on the state government’s portal for travel permissions – 10.55 lakh from going out of Rajasthan and 12.15 lakh for returning to the state. About 640,000 people have returned to the state from different states, mostly from Gujarat. The number of people who travelled out of Rajasthan is 179,000, most of them to Uttar Pradesh.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCyclone AmphanCovid-19Bihar Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

jaipur news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In