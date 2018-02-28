Rajasthan: Tantriks keep woman’s body for 54 days to revive her

The Rajasthan police recovered the body of a 35-year-old woman on Tuesday night from a house in Gangapur City (Sawai Madhopur) where four tantriks had kept it in the vain effort to revive her. The tantriks escaped before the police reached the house. Police said that they were searching for them.

On Tuesday night, Gangapur City police raided a house in Indira Market Colony after getting information that a body was lying there for a long time, leading to foul smell from the house.

Station house officer Deepak Ojha said that the deceased woman lived with her parents and a sister. Her two brothers live elsewhere. “Shyam Singh, one of the brothers, told us that his other sister informed him about the body lying in the house for more than 50 days. On the basis of this information, we raided the house and found the body in a room,” the officer added.

“My parents are illiterate and got beguiled by tantriks that they will treat my ailing sister. She was unwell for a few months,” Shyam Singh told the police.

Mahendra Rathi, the sub-inspector who is investigating the case, said that a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder (section 304 of the IPC) and conspiracy (section 120B of the IPC) has been registered against the four tantriks identified as Gajendra Sharma, Neetu Sharma, Gopal Singh and Sandeep Sharma.

“They are on the run. We have formed teams to track them down,” Rathi said.

The body was handed over to the family for cremation after the post-mortem. The report of the post-mortem is awaited but police said she died on January 14 but the quartet of tatriks didn’t let the family cremate her.

Rathi said the woman’s father allowed the tantriks to his house to treat her because she was unwell. The tantriks declared that the woman was a goddess and the villagers started worshipping her.

“When the woman’s condition deteriorated, the parents wanted to take her to hospital but the tantriks refused and said they will revive her. Even after she died, they said she will become alive again,” the police officer said.

The parents of the deceased woman were not available to comment.