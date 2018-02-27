Rajasthan: Video shows trust chief dragging woman by hair, kicking her; police register case

Police registered a case in Barmer against the head of a trust after a video, purportedly showing him dragging a woman by her hair and kicking her, began circulating on social media.

“We registered a case under (IPC) sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 352 (assault or criminal force otherwise than on grave provocation) and 504 (insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) against Manav Dharm Trust founder Lajpat Rai,” said Amar Singh Ratnoo, in-charge of the Kotwali police station.

The case was registered on Monday evening, and the video was purportedly shot on February 24.

The trust runs a food facility on the district hospital campus for attendants of patients. The trust offered free food until the state government launched the Akshyay Kaleva Yojana during the Ashok Gehlot government. Under the scheme, the municipal body reimburses the trust at the rate of Rs 2 for every meal.

In the video, Rai is seen dragging the woman, who eyewitnesses said was mentally challenged and destitute, by her hair before kicking her in the abdomen because she was trying to get food from the stall.

After the video began circulating, Banka Ram, in-charge of the hospital police outpost, lodged an FIR (first information report) against Rai.

Police said they were trying to locate the woman. Rai has not been questioned yet, said investigating officer Hanumana Ram. “I got into the investigation only this morning,” he said.

When contacted, Rai said that the woman is mentally challenged and despite providing food she was coming again and again and disturbing them. Rai, however, avoided commenting on why he assaulted her.