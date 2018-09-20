RCA ad hoc panel to focus on reviving cricket in Rajasthan

The Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) ad hoc committee will focus on resuming cricket activity in the state, said its convener Vinod Saharan on Wednesday, terming that the activities had “hit an all-time low during former president CP Joshi’s term”.

The eight-member ad hoc committee was formed by the Registrar Cooperative Societies late on Tuesday after the government dissolved the executive of the RCA. The committee has to hold RCA elections within three months and will conduct its first meeting on Thursday.

Congress leader CP Joshi became the RCA president on June 2, 2017, after defeating former RCA president Lalit Modi’s son Ruchir, president of Alwar Cricket Association.

Ruchir welcomed the decision to appoint Saharan as convener of the ad hoc committee. In a statement, he said, “We will offer unconditional support to the new set-up... Under the myopic leadership of CP Joshi, RCA’s prestige hit an all-time low.”

Meanwhile, the Joshi faction approached the high court on Wednesday challenging the formation of the ad hoc committee but the court said that they should file a fresh case. Several RCA cases are already pending in the high court and the court has fixed September 28 as the date to hear the cases.

Saharan, secretary of Ganganagar District Cricket Association, said the Board Of Control For Cricket In India (BCCI) has been informed that the ad hoc committee is working in the RCA as per the directions of the state government. He said the committee will send the amended RCA constitution to the BCCI. September 20 is the last date for all state cricket associations in the country to send their constitutions to the BCCI.

As per the Lodha Committee recommendations, RCA amended its constitution to include that an office-bearer can retain one post for two consecutive terms and no office-bearer can remain in the association after 70 years.

The constitution also included that the annual general body will decide on the appointment of an arbitrator or ombudsman for taking action in disputes between district cricket associations.

Saharan said the committee’s focus is to bring cricket activities back on track. He said they will try to organise tournaments for under-23 selection trials for the national tournament scheduled in November. Addressing the media, former RCA secretary Rajendra Singh Nandu and RCA treasurer Pinkesh Porwal said: “The 15-month tenure of CP Joshi was a black spot on Rajasthan cricket. Cricket activities have come to a stop for one-and-half years. CP Joshi suspended me and then removed.”

The RCA was disbanded after 16 district cricket office-bearers complained to the registrar cooperative society.

The dispute between Modi and Joshi factions has adversely affected the state cricket . The factions fought over functioning of the RCA and issuing of tenders for stadium renovation during IPL matches. CP Joshi was not available for comments.

First Published: Sep 20, 2018 00:39 IST