Home / Jaipur / SHO commits suicide in Rajasthan’s Churu: Reports

SHO commits suicide in Rajasthan’s Churu: Reports

Police officials have reached the spot and probe is on.

jaipur Updated: May 23, 2020 13:44 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Senior officers, including Churu’s superintendent of police Tejaswani Gautam, have reached the spot and the matter is being probed.
The station house officer (SHO) of Rajgarh police station in Rajasthan’s Churu district allegedly killed himself, reports said on on Saturday.

New agency PTI cited an unnamed senior police official as saying that the body of Vishnudutt Bishnoi was found hanging inside his official accommodation.

Senior officers, including Churu’s superintendent of police Tejaswani Gautam, have reached the spot and the matter is being probed.

The police is also being told to get a suicide note from the spot, but the officials have refused to say anything about it yet.

(With agency inputs)

