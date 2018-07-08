Sunday shocker: Two road accidents snuff out 12 lives in Rajasthan

Twelve people were killed and 43 injured on Sunday in two separate road accidents on Sunday in Rajasthan’s Ajmer and Bikaner districts, police said.

Seven people were killed and 21 injured when a Rajasthan Roadways bus was hit by a truck on the National Highway 8 near Tabiji village in Ajmer district, police said.

The condition of three people was “very critical”, Ajmer government hospital sources said.

The left side of the bus was completely damaged when the truck moving on the wrong side hit it; four passengers died on the spot. Three died in the hospital. The truck dragged the bus for about 10 feet on the highway and turned it upside down, police said.

The bus, coming from Pali, was going to Bharatpur. At about 10.30am, the bus crossed the first bypass of Ajmer and was moving towards Makhupura bypass. At that time the truck loaded with concrete material and cement was moving from Tabiji village towards to a site of the railways.

The truck driver chose the wrong side to save time as the highway was not divided into lanes, police said. When the bus reached Tabiji village crossing, the speeding truck came from the village and smashed the bus on the left side.

Five of the seven dead have been identified as Arun Kumar (UP), Tara Chand (Beawar), Dilip Kumar (Rajsamand), Nayara Rajput (Bundi), Jishan Ahmed (Sojat Pali). “We are trying to establish the identity of the other two also,” said Ajmer superintendent of police (SP) Rajendra Singh Chudhary,.

District collector Arti Dogra and IG, Ajmer range, Malini Agarwal reached the spot soon after the incident to monitor rescue work.

Dogra announced an interim relief of Rs 50,000 to the kin of the dead and Rs 10,000 for the injured. “We have put up helpline numbers to provide information about the dead and injured,” the collector said.

A case has been registered against the truck driver for driving on the wrong side and overspeeding, Chudhary said. “The driver and co-driver of the dumper have also been injured in the accident; they will be taken into custody and questioned after their treatment.”

Chief minister Vasundhara Raje expressed condolences for those killed in the accident and wished speedy recovery of those in the hospital. She directed officers to provide help to those affected by the accident.

5 women killed in Bikaner accident

A state transport bus rammed into a stationary truck along the national highway 15 in Bikaner, leaving five women dead and at least 22 injured, police said.

The RSRTC bus was heading towards Suratgarh when it rammed into the truck about a half kilometre ahead of Jamsar village.

Police said three women died on the spot and two lost life during treatment at the trauma centre of Prince Bijay Singh Memorial (PBM) Hospital. The injured were rushed to PBM hospital with the help of locals.

Inspector general of police Bipin Kumar Pandey and Bikaner superintendent of police Swai Singh Godara went to the trauma centre.

The truck was parked along the road and the bus driver lost control, resulting in the accident, Godara said. Three women have been identified as Nirma Bissa, Suman Yadav and Urmila. Most of the passengers were said to be NET (National Eligibility Test) aspirants who were returning to their native places after writing the exam.