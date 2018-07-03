Surplus stocks, Centre’s advice behind free milk for Rajasthan school students

The free milk scheme for government school students in Rajasthan was in line with the Centre’s advice to states to utilise surplus stocks of milk, though it was launched ahead of assembly elections due by the year-end.

Chief minister Vasundhara Raje launched the Annapurna Milk Scheme on Monday, going by the advice from the union agriculture and farmers’ welfare ministry to encourage children to consume milk and maintain a balanced diet regime.

“We are producing much more milk than required; the country is sitting on mountains of milk powder and it is too difficult to sell it overseas,” said union minister of state for agriculture and farmers’ welfare Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

“The free milk scheme in schools will not only raise nutritional level of children but also help farmers and milk cooperatives a ready and steady market for their produce,” said Shekhawat who is from Rajasthan.

Sources said the department of animal husbandry under the ministry had observed that surplus stocks of skimmed milk powder lying with state milk federations could be utilised by distributing it among schoolchildren, a practice being followed in developed countries.

According to the 2017-18 annual report published by the animal husbandry department, India continues to be the largest milk producer in the world. The report, HT has a copy, says milk production during 2015-16 was 155.5 million tones, which went up to 165.4 million tonnes in 2016-17 – an annual growth of 6.37%.

The per capita availability of milk was recorded around 355 grams per day during 2016-17. The report also observed that higher stocks of milk products with cooperatives had resulted in reduction in working capital.

Under the Annapurna Scheme, over 62 lakh children of 66,506 government schools and madrasas will be provided fresh milk thrice a week with midday meals. Students from Class 1 to 5 will be given 150 ml milk and those from Class 6 to 8 will be provided 200 ml.