Tantrik grandfather, father sacrifice minor for money 

A 16-year-old boy was killed by his father and grandfather as a part of a tantrik ritual in the hope of finding buried money.

The incident took place at Khori village in Weir sub-district late on Thursday. A police team, led by Bhusawar circle officer Mahendra Sharma and Weir station house officer Sitaram Meena, reached the village on Friday after being informed by the villagers.

Police have arrested the father, Indrajeet Singh, and grandfather, Bhuri Singh.

The police have also called a forensic team to collect evidence. There were also blood stains in the house. Materials related to tantrik worship were recovered from the house by the forensic team.

The family tried to secretly cremate the body of Rajveer Singh Jatav near the house, but the villagers saw the pyre and started asking questions. Rajveer was a class 10 student and had given the board exam, but had failed to clear it.

The villagers alleged that the deceased’s father and grandfather killed Rajveer using tantrik rituals to find hidden money.

The sarpanch of the village, Khori Manoj Jatav, said the deceased’s grandfather has been a tantrik and had tried to find hidden wealth. He had also tried to kill his other grandson, Balwant Singh Jatav, a month ago. However, Balwant came to know about the plan and has refused to sleep at home since.

Bhusawar circle officer Mahendra Sharma said that some relatives have been detained for interrogation. They also collected the remains of the pyre, Sharma said.

Station house officer of Weir police Sitaram Meena said that the sarpanch of the village Khori Manoj Jatav had registered a complaint against Indrajeet and Bhuri under section 302 and 201 of IPC for killing Rajveer.