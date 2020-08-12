e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 12, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Jaipur / Temples in Rajasthan go digital on Janmashtami amid pandemic

Temples in Rajasthan go digital on Janmashtami amid pandemic

Celebrations at ISKCON temple in Jagatpura and Mansarovar also took the virtual route.

jaipur Updated: Aug 12, 2020 22:04 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Jaipur
The Govind Dev Ji temple in Jaipur was decked up like every year and the festivities were streamed online. Devotees could also witness tableaux depicting the life of Lord Krishna online.
The Govind Dev Ji temple in Jaipur was decked up like every year and the festivities were streamed online. Devotees could also witness tableaux depicting the life of Lord Krishna online.(PTI)
         

The usual hustle and bustle of devotees on the occasion of Janmashtami on Wednesday was missing in temples across Rajasthan this year as coronavirus-induced restrictions kept them confined to their homes.

However, administrations of some prominent temples took the digital route to allow devotees to witness the birthday celebrations of their beloved Lord Krishna from home.

The Govind Dev Ji temple in Jaipur was decked up like every year and the festivities were streamed online. Devotees could also witness tableaux depicting the life of Lord Krishna online.

Celebrations at ISKCON temple in Jagatpura and Mansarovar also took the virtual route.

Public Relations Officer of Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara Girish Kumar said that the traditional tableau and ‘jagran’ will be open from 9:30 PM to 11:30 PM but devotees will not be allowed to visit.

Continuing a 350-year-old tradition, a 21-gun salute will be presented to Lord Krishna in Rasala Chowk, he said.

The famous Khatu Shyam temple, however, remained closed after eight people in nearby areas tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday night, according to Khatushyam police station SHO Pooja Poonia.

The entry of people to nearby markets has been banned until further orders, she said.

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot extended Janmashtami greetings to the people of the state and appealed to them to celebrate the festival at home.

Mishra said Lord Krishna countered injustice and established the importance of eternal truth and deeds. Everyone should take inspiration from Lord Krishna’s teachings.

Gehlot said Lord Krishna gave the world the message of knowledge, action and devotion.

The message that Lord Krishna gave through the Bhagavat Gita is a motivation for everyone to always work to counter injustice and for the welfare of destitute people, he said.

tags
top news
India blocks Pak’s scheme for Kashmiris, says medical degrees in PoK not recognised
India blocks Pak’s scheme for Kashmiris, says medical degrees in PoK not recognised
Congress leader Rajiv Tyagi dies after cardiac arrest
Congress leader Rajiv Tyagi dies after cardiac arrest
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot may seek trust vote, will allow time to reset ties
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot may seek trust vote, will allow time to reset ties
Customs seek details of diplomatic consignments from Kerala protocol officer as gold probe widens
Customs seek details of diplomatic consignments from Kerala protocol officer as gold probe widens
Govt panel on Covid-19 vaccine protocol discusses delivery mechanism
Govt panel on Covid-19 vaccine protocol discusses delivery mechanism
Braille signs, CCTVs, speed of 160 kmph in private trains’ draft proposal
Braille signs, CCTVs, speed of 160 kmph in private trains’ draft proposal
‘He’s off my Christmas list’: Broad reacts after father slaps fine
‘He’s off my Christmas list’: Broad reacts after father slaps fine
Watch: Ravi Shankar Prasad speaks on Sushant Rajput death probe
Watch: Ravi Shankar Prasad speaks on Sushant Rajput death probe
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 VaccinePM ModiSanjay DuttBengaluru ViolenceCovid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

jaipur news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In