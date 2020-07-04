e-paper
Three more die of Covid-19 in Rajasthan; state reports 204 new cases

Three more die of Covid-19 in Rajasthan; state reports 204 new cases

A total of 15,352 patients have recovered and 15,026 of them have been discharged. There are 3,461 active Covid-19 cases in the state as of now, it said.

jaipur Updated: Jul 04, 2020 15:25 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Jaipur
The death toll due to Covid-19 in the state has now risen to 443.
The death toll due to Covid-19 in the state has now risen to 443.(HT Photo)
         

Three more persons died of coronavirus in Rajasthan on Saturday, as the state reported 204 fresh cases raising its infection tally to 19,256, officials said.

While one person each died in Bharatpur and Jhunjhunu, a patient from another state succumbed to Covid-19 in Jaipur, according to an official release.

The death toll due to Covid-19 in the state has now risen to 443.

With the fresh cases, the coronavirus tally in the state has reached 19,256, as per the release.

A total of 15,352 patients have recovered and 15,026 of them have been discharged. There are 3,461 active Covid-19 cases in the state as of now, it said.

Among the 204 new cases, the maximum 36 were reported from Barmer. Twenty-five people tested positive for coronavirus in Bikaner, followed by 23 in Nagaur, 21 each in Dholpur and Pali, 17 in Jaipur, 13 in Dungarpur, 11 each in Jhunjhunu and Jalore, eight in Kota, four in Udaipur, three each in Bharatpur, Karauli and Dausa and one each in Rajsamand and Sawaimadhopur.

Three persons from other states also tested positive for Covid-19.

