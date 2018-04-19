Tiff between convicts leads to murder in Ajmer jail

A convict, serving a life sentence, killed another convict at the Ajmer Central Jail early on Thursday morning, police said.

Police have registered a case of murder against the accused and have started a probe.

The deceased, Panna Lal, was a resident of Keshorai Patan of Bundi district. He was lodged in the same cell as the accused, Anwar Ramjani, of Kota. Both were serving life sentences in murder cases.

According to Jailor Sanjay Yadav, Ramjani attacked Lal while he was sleeping with an improvised knife he made by sharpening the tail of a spoon. Yadav said another jail inmate lodged in the same cell was witness to the murder.

“We called in police and informed the district administration. A doctor was called who declared Lal dead his body was shifted to the mortuary,” said Yadav. A murder case has been registered against Ramjani, he added.

Ramjani attacked Lal on the left side of his chest with a sharpened spoon and punctured his heart, leading to his death, said Arvind Kumar Sengwa, ADM Ajmer city, who inspected the site.

According to sources, Ramjani and Lal were having a quarrel for some time now. They had a heated argument on Wednesday night before going to sleep, said Sengwa.

Ajmer jail has been in news in the past too for the wrong reasons. Although jammers are installed in jail recovery of mobiles and SIM cards during check-up by the district administration and police from prisoners is routine.

In February 2014, prisoners here had gone on a hunger strike to protest against the bad quality of food. The strike ended after two days when the jail DIG assured the prisoners that the quality of food would be improved.

Kiran Shekhawat, the wife of an undertrial, had in 2017 levelled charges against jail officials for extorting money from prisoners in lieu of providing facilities inside the jail.

Currently, there are 1,120 prisoners lodged in jail, (including undertrails and convicts) which has the infrastructure to support 900 prisoners.