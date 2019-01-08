Two deaths, 64 swine flu positive cases reported in Rajasthan

Sixty-four swine flu positive cases in Rajasthan and two deaths, one each in Jodhpur and Nagaur, were reported on Monday, health department officials said.

Maximum positive cases of 25 were reported in Jaipur, followed by 24 in Jodhpur, two each in Nagaur, Jhunjhunu, Kota and Pratapgarh, and one each in Dholpur, Bikaner, Ganganagar, Alwar, Dausa, Pali and Udaipur. The health department has started a door-to-door campaign in Jodhpur for screening of influenza-like illness (ILI), officials said.

From January 1 to 7, as many as 284 swine flu cases and eight deaths have been reported in the state. In January 2018, a total of 705 positive cases and 53 deaths were reported.

Health department additional chief secretary Rohit Kumar Singh held a video-conferencing with officials in the districts on Monday to review the activities for controlling swine flu cases. He directed officials to do screening in rural and urban areas, ensure availability of medicines at government facilities and organise campaigns to make people aware about swine flu.

Department’s special secretary and national health mission chief Dr Samit Sharma directed all chief medical and health officers to strengthen early detection and referral services to control swine flu. He emphasised coordination among health personnel from sub-centre level to medical colleges for better referral management and treatment.

“Isolation wards available in hospitals and contact numbers of staff working in ventilator wards should be known to the working staff in all the hospitals and help of social media should be taken in districts for this,” Sharma said.

Jodhpur chief medical and health officer Dr Sunil Kumar Bisht said nursing students of private colleges of the city joined health department personnel in screening of swine flu.

Teams visited many areas in the city, did door-to-door screening of 650 houses and identified 282 ILI patients. The teams distributed tamiflu among 65 suspected patients. The teams, Bisht said, are also creating awareness among people about symptoms and prevention.

“Screening and survey of swine flu are being carried out in rural areas too,” Bisht said, appealing to people not be scared of swine flu and get early treatment.

He said health personnel will go to schools, which will open from Tuesday after the winter vacation, for screening. “Any student found suffering from cold and cough will be immediately sent to the nearby government hospital for check-up,” Bisht said.

First Published: Jan 08, 2019 15:22 IST