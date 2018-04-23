Union minister Meghwal’s son in soup after FB post predicts Congress win in Rajasthan  

An update, critical of chief minister Vasundhara Raje, allegedly made by Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal’s son Ravi Shekhar on his Facebook page created a controversy Monday even as latter denied having made it.

Ravi Shekhar, a Rajasthan administrative services (RAS) officer currently posted in the state Khadi Board, later claimed that his Facebook account had been hacked.

The post on his Facebook page said that unless BJP brought in a clean face in Rajasthan, the Opposition Congress will end up winning 140 of the total 200 seats in the state. Rajasthan goes to poll later this year.

“This is a conspiracy to malign me. My account was hacked and I will be filing a complaint with the cyber security cell of the police soon,” Shekhar said.

The Rajasthan government service rules prohibit any state official from making any political comment on the social media.

The BJP central leadership has sought an explanation, sources in the party said. Unconfirmed reports said that the BJP high command has also sought details of the FB post .

The BJP, which faced rout in the byelections held earlier this year in Rajasthan, is in the process of appointing a new party unit president. Meghwal is being considered as one of the probable candidates. Although talking to reporter recently he had ruled himself out of contention.