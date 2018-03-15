UP bypoll results are mandate against BJP govt: Vishvendra Singh

State Congress’ senior vice president Vishvendra Singh on Thursday reiterated his demand from the party high command to declare a chief ministerial face before the assembly elections in Rajasthan.

The state people have decided to vote Congress to power both in Rajasthan and at the centre, he claimed.

Singh, an MLA from Deeg-Kumher, was briefing reporters on the results of by-elections in Uttar Pradesh and the return of Kirori Lal Meena to BJP.

He said, “The Meena community rejected Kirori Lal Meena when he campaigned for BJP candidate in Alwar during the recent Lok Sabha by-election. The community did not heed his appeal.”

“Meena’s return to BJP will not cause any loss to Congress or any gain to BJP,” he added.

Reacting over by-election results in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, he said people across the country have rejected Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP’s strategy. “The results show bad performance of BJP-led governments at centre and in the state,” he added.

Singh said UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath has been MP from Gorakhpur for five straight terms, but he couldn’t win the seat for the party in the bypoll. “All communities, youths, traders are disappointed by the BJP,” he said.

The Congress leader said the results of by-elections in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are the public mandate against the BJP government.

Singh played down his meeting with Gujjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla at his residence in Hindaun (Karauli) on March 12. “The meeting was not political,” he said.