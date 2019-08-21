Witness in molestation case killed as he refused to withdraw statement: Police

jaipur

The investigation into murder of a 30-year-old eyewitness in a molestation case revealed that the accused were forcing him to back out from his statement and convince his friend too. When the deceased denied, he was abducted and beaten to death by six persons who were arrested on Monday evening, police said.

The victim, Ramdhan Yadav, a native of Ahiro Ki Dhani, was abducted from his friend’s house early on Saturday by the accused.

He was found fatally injured on a road by locals who informed the police. Yadav was taken to Jaipur’s SMS Hospital, where he died during treatment.

The six arrested accused were identified as Maliram Jat (32), Kialsh Ram Yadav alias (34), Mukesh Kumar Jat alias Pintu (35), Rajkumar Swamy alias Raju (26), Mohan Lal Mali (35) and Yogesh Swami (24).

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP), West, Vikas Sharma said the a criminal case of molestation was registered against Phoolchand Jat on August 16 at Chomu police station by the lover of Yadav. The deceased was eyewitness and had given a statement to police after which Phoolchand along with arrested accused who are his friends were pressurising the couple to settle the case.

“The accused told us during investigation that the Yadav was living in a live-in-relationship with the complainant. After which they (accused) met Yadav and his two friends at a hotel to settle the case but the meeting turned unfruitful. The accused again met Yadav near the building of the girl during which the accused pressurized the deceased but when he denied their offer they decided to abduct him and break his legs,” said DCP Sharma

The accused then abducted Yadav on Saturday morning from his lover’s flat and took him to an isolated place.

“The accused abducted the victim and then took him to an isolate place on national highway-52 where he was beaten with steel rods and pipes due to which he sustained serious injuries and later dropped him near a private hospital in Chomu. Due to overflow of blood, Yadav succumbed to his injuries,” Sharma added.

The police have recovered the rods and pipes through which he was beaten and the accused have been sent in judicial custody.

