Janmashtami celebrated colourfully at Bhayandar

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 01:06 IST

Holy Angels English High School, Bhayandar, celebrated Janmashtami recently. A special assembly was conducted on the occasion wherein the significance of the festival was explained. Students of pre-primary section had dressed themselves up as little Krishnas and Radhas. Beautiful decorations were also put up at the school to make the event more colourful. The students were also shown a video clip on the life of Lord Krishna, which helped them understand the meaning of Janmashtami.

A school official said that students of the secondary section performed a dance on the occasion, winning the hearts of spectators with their beautiful and charismatic steps. “Students in the colourful attire of Krishna, Radha and Gopikas enthralled the audience completely,” the official said.

Both boys and girls also participated in a ‘Matki Phod’ event under the guidance of teachers. The celebration created awareness about Indian tradition, custom and culture, the school official said. The event concluded with the message of the principal Joseph Sebastian. He reminded the students about Lord Krishna’s strong message of ‘Victory of good over evil’.

Class 10 students learn importance of balance

In an effort to teach students the importance of balance in life, Bunts Sangha’s SM Shetty and Junior College held a session called ‘Life Balance Sheet’ for Class 10 students recently.

The session, which was presented by the school principal Seema Sabhlok, dealt with focusing on the finer details of life in order to have a clear understanding of oneself and their life.

In the session, it was emphasized that a balance sheet of life includes Life Assets and Life Liabilities and the difference of these components gives one Life Foundation.

It isn’t merely a reflection of life but also a reflection of an individual too, students were told. The underpinnings of life can be made strong by making the best investment, which is, to make on oneself.

Sabhlok emphasised on how financial assets may come and go but an individual’s life balance sheet remains priceless. Having said this, even if one loses all that he possessed but, because of the knowledge and skills acquired and relationships cultivated, it will not be difficult at all to rebuild life once again if he has a very strong life balance sheet, students were told.

As part of the session, the students were asked to draw a balance sheet of their life. They were also asked to write letters expressing their gratitude and seeking forgiveness. “Both these activities were soul- stirring. Overall, it was a wonderfully designed session on self- introspection,” a school official said.

Kids dress up as Krishna on Janmashtami

RD Memorial High School, Bhaindar, celebrated Janmashtami with passion recently.

A special assembly was held on the occasion.

In an event that was conducted by Nisha Shrivastav, Anita Hissaria and Ruth, students of different classes donned the roles of Lord Krishna, Gopikas and many other characters related to celebrate the occasion of Janmashtami.

The event concluded with a message from the principal, Ritu Singh .She reminded the students about Lord Krishna’s devotion and obedience to his master.

School holds poster-making competition

Seven Square Academy, Mira Road, organised a poster-making competition recently on the occasion of Janmashtami. Students participated with undying enthusiasm.

The students’ creative ideas and their passionate portrayal of thoughts on the given topics were impressive and won the praises of everyone.

“The competition created an enthusiasm and zeal among students. Innovative ideas and excitement were the highlight of the competition. Teachers encouraged the students to engage themselves in more artistic activities,” a school official said.

Social studies exhibition held in Kalyan

Tree House High School, Kalyan, organised a Social Studies Exhibition recently.

At the exhibition, students from Grades 1 to 9 presented working models, projects, charts, 3-D models etc.

“An exhibition is a platform for the students to work together in groups. This gives them the opportunity to develop social and moral skills. These kind of science exhibitions boost the confidence of the students and develop their interest and curiosity even further,” a school official said.

The members of the school management committee visited each section of the exhibition and appreciated the creations of the students.

They lauded the school for its efforts for bringing out the hidden talents of students and with a focus on creating more awareness about social studies and technology. School principal Ritu Sarvahi and regional director Sujata Menon also attended the event.

First Published: Aug 28, 2019 01:06 IST