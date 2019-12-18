FIR against five over enactment of Babri demolition at school event attended by Kiran Bedi

karnataka

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 03:41 IST

Five members of a school management near Bantwal in Dakshina Kannada district have been booked for the alleged enactment of the Babri mosque demolition by the students at its annual sports day.

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi and Union minister for chemical and fertilisers D V Sadananda Gowda were among those who attended the event.

The case has been registered against RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat and four others who run the Sri Rama Vidya Kendra in Kalladka under sections 295(A) and 298 (hurting religious sentiments) of the IPC.

The police action came on a complaint by a Popular Front of India leader Aboobacker Siddique. “We have booked five persons of the school management following a complaint by a PFI activist. We have not arrested anyone because investigations are going. There is a half-a-minute video based on which the complaint was lodged. We are gathering evidence,” superintendent of police, Dakshina Kannada, B M Laxmi Prasad said.

“The mosque was demolished by the kar sevaks with whatever equipment they had. With Hanuman-like energy, the Babri Masjid was demolished,” said the commentator during the show. After a social media outrage, Bhat defended the event saying it was an attempt to create awareness on episodes from history.