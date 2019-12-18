e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 17, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019
Home / Karnataka / FIR against five over enactment of Babri demolition at school event attended by Kiran Bedi

FIR against five over enactment of Babri demolition at school event attended by Kiran Bedi

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi and Union minister for chemical and fertilisers D V Sadananda Gowda were among those who attended the event.

karnataka Updated: Dec 18, 2019 03:41 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Bengaluru
The case has been registered against RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat and four others who run the Sri Rama Vidya Kendra in Kalladka under sections 295(A) and 298 (hurting religious sentiments) of the IPC.
The case has been registered against RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat and four others who run the Sri Rama Vidya Kendra in Kalladka under sections 295(A) and 298 (hurting religious sentiments) of the IPC.(Screengrab from a video posted on Twitter)
         

Five members of a school management near Bantwal in Dakshina Kannada district have been booked for the alleged enactment of the Babri mosque demolition by the students at its annual sports day.

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi and Union minister for chemical and fertilisers D V Sadananda Gowda were among those who attended the event.

The case has been registered against RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat and four others who run the Sri Rama Vidya Kendra in Kalladka under sections 295(A) and 298 (hurting religious sentiments) of the IPC.

The police action came on a complaint by a Popular Front of India leader Aboobacker Siddique. “We have booked five persons of the school management following a complaint by a PFI activist. We have not arrested anyone because investigations are going. There is a half-a-minute video based on which the complaint was lodged. We are gathering evidence,” superintendent of police, Dakshina Kannada, B M Laxmi Prasad said.

“The mosque was demolished by the kar sevaks with whatever equipment they had. With Hanuman-like energy, the Babri Masjid was demolished,” said the commentator during the show. After a social media outrage, Bhat defended the event saying it was an attempt to create awareness on episodes from history.

tags
top news
Cops enter Madras University campus after protests against Jamia clashes, CAA
Cops enter Madras University campus after protests against Jamia clashes, CAA
‘Shoot them at sight’: Junior Railway minister amid citizenship law protest
‘Shoot them at sight’: Junior Railway minister amid citizenship law protest
SIT, NIA will probe Assam clashes, says Himanta Biswa Sarma
SIT, NIA will probe Assam clashes, says Himanta Biswa Sarma
Legendary theatre, film actor Dr Shriram Lagoo dies at 92
Legendary theatre, film actor Dr Shriram Lagoo dies at 92
China drops plea for discussion on Kashmir at UN
China drops plea for discussion on Kashmir at UN
4 booked over Babri razing enactment at school event attended by Kiran Bedi
4 booked over Babri razing enactment at school event attended by Kiran Bedi
New coach, No Maxwell, 7 changes from WC in Australia side for India ODIs
New coach, No Maxwell, 7 changes from WC in Australia side for India ODIs
On The Record | ‘Police handling unforgivable’: Former Delhi Police Commissioner on Jamia protests
On The Record | ‘Police handling unforgivable’: Former Delhi Police Commissioner on Jamia protests
trending topics
Pervez MusharrafHTLS 2019Unnao rape caseRealme Buds AirRani MukerjiOnion pricesAssam Citizenship Law ProtestPriyanka ChopraJamia violenceRealme X2

don't miss

latest news

india news