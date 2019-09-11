Good roads lead to more accidents, not bad ones, says Karnataka minister Govind Karjol

karnataka

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa said on Wednesday that he had directed his government to reduce traffic violation fines along the lines of the decision taken by the Gujarat government to do so.

Addressing the press in Bengaluru, Yediyurappa said: “I have directed officials that we must follow the same rules here as well. We might be able to follow through on this in a few days. We will get their order copy and study it and ensure that there is no undue burden.”

Deputy chief minister Laxman Savadi, who holds the transport portfolio, said the state will seek complete details about the changes made by Gujarat.

“Common people shouldn’t be burdened by the fines. Even though we might get additional funds, our intention is to come to the aid of the common people. In three-four days we will look at the changes elsewhere and take necessary action,” he said.

The central government had, after the amendment of the Motor Vehicles Act, announced a steep increase in the fine amounts for traffic violations. According to the Bengaluru Traffic Police, it collected Rs 72.49 lakh in fines between September 4 and 9.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has rejected suggestions that the Centre to bring down the hefty penalties for violations, insisting that the penalties would lose their deterrent impact if they are rolled back.

But the steep penalties have also prompted people to demand better roads from the government. Asked for his response to such demands, Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol insisted that it wasn’t bad roads but good ones that led to accidents.

“Every year the state witnesses around 10,000 road accidents. The media said the reason for that was bad roads but I said no, in fact, the reason was good roads,” Karjol told reporters at Holalkere in Chitradurga.

