Karnataka students mimic Babri demolition at school event

Updated: Dec 17, 2019 03:22 IST

Students in a school in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district mimicked demolishing an imaginary Babri Masjid during an event in which Puducherry lieutenant-governor (LG) Kiran Bedi was present.

In a video from the event, several students were seen rushing towards the image of Babri Masjid, inside a map of India formed by students, to pounce on it and raze it.

Dressed in saffron and white, the students waved the double triangle saffron flag after “destroying” the image of the masjid and raised “Jai Bajrangbali”, “Bolo Bharat mata ki jai” and “Jai Hanuman” slogans.

A commentary in Kannada described the Ram Janmabhoomi and other issues during the enactment.

Bedi also shared videos of the event, including schoolchildren forming the image of the proposed Ram temple, and depicted sea waves through human forms and movements.

“Performances enabled the school ensure all of its 3,800-plus students participate in the annual festival of Sri Ram Vidya Kendra, Kalladka Village, near Mangalore,” tweeted Bedi about the event on Sunday night.

According to the history of the school, it was founded in accordance with the great Indian culture, adhering to the ideals of Sri Ram.

The school, located along the Bengaluru National Highway, was established in the 1980s under Puttur Vidyavardhana Sanghya. The school’s classrooms are named after Shabari, Abbakka, Baahubali, Shivaji, Sri Krishna, Sharada, Keshava, Madhava, Yadava and others.

All children are given an opportunity to learn Sanskrit and the daily prayer is accompanied with salutations to Saraswati. Chanting of the Bhagavad Gita, the Vedas and hymns are regular part of the prayer.

The school was upgraded in 2006 to offer undergraduate courses in arts, commerce and science.