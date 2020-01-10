e-paper
One arrested in Gauri Lankesh murder case

One arrested in Gauri Lankesh murder case

Lankesh, journalist, was shot dead on September 5, 2017 outside her house by a member of a gang that apparently planned to kill her after being inspired by a book brought out by right-wing group Sanatan Sanstha.

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 10:21 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Bengaluru
The SIT had found that Lankesh was killed after a conspiracy was hatched by members of a right-wing group.
The SIT had found that Lankesh was killed after a conspiracy was hatched by members of a right-wing group.
         

The Special Investigation Team probing the murder of activist-journalist Gauri Lankesh has arrested one person in connection with the case. Rushikesh Devdikar alias Murali, 44, who was absconding was arrested on Thursday from his hideout at Katras in Dhanbad district of Jharkhand, the SIT said in a statement.

According to the probe team, Devdikar was part of the conspiracy to kill Lankesh. He is accused number 18 in the case.

“His house is being searched for clues. He will be produced before the jurisdictional Judicial Magistrate tomorrow (Friday),” the SIT said.

Lankesh, journalist, was shot dead on September 5, 2017 outside her house by a member of a gang that apparently planned to kill her after being inspired by a book brought out by right-wing group Sanatan Sanstha, that had identified Lankesh as a ‘durjan’ (evil person).

Investigators said the gang had also prepared a list of people whom they wanted to kill. The list included noted playwright Girish Karnad and rationalist K S Bhagawan.

The SIT had found that Lankesh was killed after a conspiracy was hatched by members of a right-wing group, which is also accused of killing rationalist M M Kalburgi.

