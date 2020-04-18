e-paper
Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

Two students’ hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in Karnataka has climbed to 359 including 13 deaths.

karnataka Updated: Apr 18, 2020 10:33 IST
Asian News International
Kalaburagi
The order to convert the students' hostel in Karnataka was issued by Sharat B, Deputy Commissioner of Kalaburagi. (HT file photo . Representative image)
         

Kalaburagi district administration has ordered to temporarily convert students’ hostels of Gulbarga University and Central University of Karnataka Kadaganchi into quarantine centres amid the coronavirus crisis.

The order was issued by Sharat B, Deputy Commissioner of Kalaburagi.

