Woman burnt alive in car accident in Karnataka’s Bidar; husband, kids escape

karnataka

Updated: Dec 05, 2019 17:22 IST

A 39-year-old woman from Andhra Pradesh was burnt alive when the car she was travelling in with her family caught fire in Karnataka’s Bidar district on Thursday morning, police said.

The woman was identified as S Kalyani from Machilipatnam in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh. Her husband Uday Kumar, a 45-year-old businessman, and sons—aged 10 and 5 —escaped with minor injuries.

The incident happened on National Highway 65 at Nirna village under Mannaekhelli police station limits of Humnabad block at around 6.30am. The family lives in Maharashtra’s Nasik.

“Preliminary inquiries revealed that there was a sudden spark in the petrol engine of the car of Hyundai Verna model, resulting in a sudden eruption of flames in the engine,” Mannaekhelli sub-inspector of police Sunitha said while speaking to HT.

Uday Kumar immediately got down from the car and pulled out his sons, who were sleeping in the rear seat.

“Kalyani, who was sitting in the front seat, could not immediately come out as she had a seat belt around her. By the time Uday Kumar tried to come to her rescue, the car was engulfed in flames and she was charred to death,” Sunitha said.

“Apparently, Kalyani was suffering from severe spinal cord problem and the family was going from Nasik to Hyderabad for treatment,” she said.

Kalyani’s body was sent to the government hospital for a post-mortem examination.

“We are yet to register a case and are inquiring with the husband about their family details,” the SI said.