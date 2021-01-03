6 dead as bus carrying marriage party from Karnataka falls on a house in Kerala

kerala

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 15:54 IST

At least six persons were killed when a private bus, packed with a marriage party, lost control and veered from the road before falling on a house in Panathur in north Kerala’s Kasaragod district on Sunday, police said. Among the dead were two children under five years.

Police said all the travellers were from Karnataka, who were headed to attend a marriage in a village along the Kerala-Karnataka border. The bus was speeding when it lost control while descending a slope and overturned before falling on top of an uninhibited house, at least 20 foot beneath the road, said the police.

The injured were rushed to Kanhangad government hospital and those in serious condition were referred to Mangaluru, a senior police official of Kasaragod district, said. Seven passengers are reported to be in a critical condition.

Also Read: Approval to Covaxin premature, could be dangerous: Shashi Tharoor

Initial reports suggest there were around 60 passengers in the bus. The incident occurred around 11.45 am and locals said the tragedy would have been worse if the house was inhabited. Rescue workers and the local people broke open the bus to rescue the trapped, police said.

The bus was coming from Eswaramangalam in Karnataka and headed for a border village in Kerala.