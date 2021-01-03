e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 03, 2021-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Kerala / 6 dead as bus carrying marriage party from Karnataka falls on a house in Kerala

6 dead as bus carrying marriage party from Karnataka falls on a house in Kerala

The injured were rushed to Kanhangad government hospital and those in serious condition were referred to Mangaluru

kerala Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 15:54 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
The incident occurred around 11.45 am and locals said the tragedy would have been worse if the house was inhabited.
The incident occurred around 11.45 am and locals said the tragedy would have been worse if the house was inhabited. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

At least six persons were killed when a private bus, packed with a marriage party, lost control and veered from the road before falling on a house in Panathur in north Kerala’s Kasaragod district on Sunday, police said. Among the dead were two children under five years.

Police said all the travellers were from Karnataka, who were headed to attend a marriage in a village along the Kerala-Karnataka border. The bus was speeding when it lost control while descending a slope and overturned before falling on top of an uninhibited house, at least 20 foot beneath the road, said the police.

The injured were rushed to Kanhangad government hospital and those in serious condition were referred to Mangaluru, a senior police official of Kasaragod district, said. Seven passengers are reported to be in a critical condition.

Also Read: Approval to Covaxin premature, could be dangerous: Shashi Tharoor

Initial reports suggest there were around 60 passengers in the bus. The incident occurred around 11.45 am and locals said the tragedy would have been worse if the house was inhabited. Rescue workers and the local people broke open the bus to rescue the trapped, police said.

The bus was coming from Eswaramangalam in Karnataka and headed for a border village in Kerala.

tags
top news
‘True meaning of democracy is...’: Sonia Gandhi hits out at Centre over farmers’ protest
‘True meaning of democracy is...’: Sonia Gandhi hits out at Centre over farmers’ protest
Healthcare, frontline workers to be vaccinated in 1st phase in Delhi: Jain
Healthcare, frontline workers to be vaccinated in 1st phase in Delhi: Jain
Chinese economy is recovering. But there are gaps | Analysis
Chinese economy is recovering. But there are gaps | Analysis
Rahul Gandhi says farmers being martyred while ‘Modi’s friends’ benefit
Rahul Gandhi says farmers being martyred while ‘Modi’s friends’ benefit
‘Never listened to his father’: MP home minister jabs Akhilesh Yadav for Covid-19 vaccine remark
‘Never listened to his father’: MP home minister jabs Akhilesh Yadav for Covid-19 vaccine remark
Vaccines 100% safe, rumours of impotency is ‘absolute rubbish’: Somani
Vaccines 100% safe, rumours of impotency is ‘absolute rubbish’: Somani
Homes of top Republican McConnell, Democrat Pelosi vandalised: Report
Homes of top Republican McConnell, Democrat Pelosi vandalised: Report
Mumbai cops get new patrol ride: Akshay Kumar rides Segway at inaugural event
Mumbai cops get new patrol ride: Akshay Kumar rides Segway at inaugural event
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In