Kerala firm on Covid-free certificates for returning expats as state records highest single-day spike

As confusion over expatriates’ return continues, Kerala reported 141 coronavirus cases, the highest single-day number since the outbreak began in January.

kerala Updated: Jun 23, 2020 23:16 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Anubha Rohatgi
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
“We suggested this certificate to avoid trouble for all. Some vested interests are misleading expatriates that we are against their return. They have not realised the seriousness of the situation,” the CM said.
The Kerala government is in touch with the Centre to ensure Covid-free certificates for expatriates coming from the West Asian countries, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Tuesday, adding the issue will be sorted out at the earliest.

As confusion over expatriates’ return continues, the state reported 141 coronavirus cases, the highest single-day number since the outbreak began in January. One more death from the disease was reported during the day. Out of 3, 451 positive cases, 1,620 are active while the death toll now stands at 23.

“We are in talk with the Centre for testing people who are returning to the state. Some of the embassies have informed us about their readiness. We hope this will be sorted out soon,” said the CM, adding the state was firm on its decision to make carrying Covid-19 free certificates mandatory for expats. Earlier the state had said certificates will be mandatory from June 20 but later it was extended by five more days.

Last week the state had told the Union government that it was ready to provide TrueNat testing kits to the embassies to get the expatriates tested before boarding flights.TrueNat test is usually used to detect tuberculosis and the Indian Council of Medical Research had recently recommended this also for widening the range of options for testing Covid-19 patients.

“We suggested this certificate to avoid trouble for all. Some vested interests are misleading expatriates that we are against their return. They have not realised the seriousness of the situation,” the CM said, adding the state was keeping its numbers under control due to strict interventional protocol.

“We have only 2 per cent cases in which we could not identify primary contacts of infection whereas the national average is above 40%. Our death rate is also less than one per cent. It is due to strict monitoring and surveillance,” Vijayan said. He added that the state can’t take any risk at this juncture.

