e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 08, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Kerala / Kerala stares at flood havoc for third straight year

Kerala stares at flood havoc for third straight year

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the government was keeping a close watch and army help will be sought if the situation deteriorated.

kerala Updated: Aug 08, 2020 05:35 IST
Ramesh Babu
Ramesh Babu
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
Unlike 2018 floods, when shutters of all major dams were opened together worsening the situation, this time officials are keeping a close watch on the water level.
Unlike 2018 floods, when shutters of all major dams were opened together worsening the situation, this time officials are keeping a close watch on the water level.(PTI Photo)
         

At least five people were killed in rain-related incidents on Friday with the state looking at a possible flood for the third consecutive year.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the government was keeping a close watch and army help will be sought if the situation deteriorated.

Red alert was declared in three districts -- Wayanad, Kozhikkode and Idukki-- and an orange alert in five districts. The metrological department said heavy rainfall will continue till Sunday.

The regional Met office in Thiruvananthapuram said a low pressure was brewing in the Bay of Bengal and it is expected to gain strength by Saturday triggering heavy rains till Sunday. The National Disaster Response Force has rushed six teams to Wayanad and Idukki, the worst affected districts this year.

Over the last two years, the state witnessed floods and a series of landslides during the monsoon, causing a considerable loss of lives.

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday, asked people to be more vigilant in view of twin threats of floods and the Covid-19 andemic. “Many areas received heavy rains and people living near the banks of rivers should be more careful. And it is better to avoid travel in hilly areas now,” said the CM.

The state irrigation department said all major rivers in the state are in spate and sluice gates of some dams will be opened to ease the pressure.

Unlike 2018 floods, when shutters of all major dams were opened together worsening the situation, this time officials are keeping a close watch on the water level.

tags
top news
20 dead in Kerala as repatriation flight skids off runway, breaks in two
20 dead in Kerala as repatriation flight skids off runway, breaks in two
Top-notch ex-IAF pilot killed in Kerala Air India Express crash
Top-notch ex-IAF pilot killed in Kerala Air India Express crash
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
ED questions Rhea Chakraborty for 9 hours in Sushant Singh Rajput death case
ED questions Rhea Chakraborty for 9 hours in Sushant Singh Rajput death case
Covid-19: Sample collection for Delhi’s second sero-surveillance ends
Covid-19: Sample collection for Delhi’s second sero-surveillance ends
Audits more focused now: Outgoing CAG Rajiv Mehrishi
Audits more focused now: Outgoing CAG Rajiv Mehrishi
Prachanda’s security guards test Covid positive, PM Oli gets more time
Prachanda’s security guards test Covid positive, PM Oli gets more time
Kozhikode crash: Pilots among 20 dead; PM Modi speaks to Kerala CM; NDRF rushed
Kozhikode crash: Pilots among 20 dead; PM Modi speaks to Kerala CM; NDRF rushed
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In