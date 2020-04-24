e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Kerala / Mosques in Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram remain closed on first day of Ramzan

Mosques in Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram remain closed on first day of Ramzan

Kochi’s Padivattom Mahallu Muslim Jama-ath mosque’s Imam remains inside the mosque while it is shut for the general public. Posters have been put up outside the mosque stating that no prayers will be held until further notice.

kerala Updated: Apr 24, 2020 12:21 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Thiruvananthapuram
Streamers and an Indian tricolour at the Palayam Juma Masjid in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.
Streamers and an Indian tricolour at the Palayam Juma Masjid in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.(Vivek R Nair / Hindustan Times)
         

Mosques in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram remained closed on the first day of the holy month of Ramzan on Friday, amid the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

Kochi’s Padivattom Mahallu Muslim Jama-ath mosque’s Imam remains inside the mosque while it is shut for the general public. Posters have been put up outside the mosque stating that no prayers will be held until further notice.

‘‘I am staying at the mosque since the day lockdown was imposed. Going back home and coming to the mosque every day is not possible due to the lockdown restrictions. The holy month of Ramzan has commenced and usually, devotees used to come to mosques to break their fasts,” said Ibrahim, Imam of Padivattom Mahallu Muslim Jama-ath.

“This year, we have directed the faithful to prepare food at home and break the fast with their families. Congregations won’t be held at the mosques. People should pray at home, Muslim organisations have strictly directed the people to observe all Ramzan related prayers and rituals at home. These instructions must be followed,” he added.

Meanwhile, Vazhuthacaud mosque and Palayam Juma mosque in Thiruvananthapuram also remained closed today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on March 24 announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. Later, the lockdown was extended till May 3.

tags
top news
Plasma therapy trials on Covid-19 patients give hope, says Delhi CM Kejriwal
Plasma therapy trials on Covid-19 patients give hope, says Delhi CM Kejriwal
Covid-19 taught us we need to be self-reliant, says PM Modi
Covid-19 taught us we need to be self-reliant, says PM Modi
4-month-old baby is Kerala’s fourth Covid-19 victim
4-month-old baby is Kerala’s fourth Covid-19 victim
No coercive action against Arnab Goswami for 3 weeks, orders Supreme Court
No coercive action against Arnab Goswami for 3 weeks, orders Supreme Court
Google Duo vs Zoom: Which one should you go for?
Google Duo vs Zoom: Which one should you go for?
Made me feel like crying: 2 from Pak in Harbhajan’s top 5 toughest batsmen
Made me feel like crying: 2 from Pak in Harbhajan’s top 5 toughest batsmen
Top-10 most stolen cars in the US: Family sedans and SUVs are hot wheels
Top-10 most stolen cars in the US: Family sedans and SUVs are hot wheels
Gujarat cases jump 4x, economists ask to lift lockdown: Top 5 stories from HT
Gujarat cases jump 4x, economists ask to lift lockdown: Top 5 stories from HT
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news