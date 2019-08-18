Nun who protested against bishop moves Vatican against expulsion

kerala

A Kerala nun Saturday said she has filed an appeal before the Vatican against Franciscan Clarist Congregation’s decision to expel her from it even as the congregation tightened its stance by issuing a letter to the her elderly mother to take her back home.

Sister Lucy Kalappura, who took part in a protest against former bishop of Jalandhar diocese in connection with a rape case was expelled by the Congregation early this month for “failing to give a satisfactory explanation” for her lifestyle “in violation of the proper law of the FCC”.

“I have filed an appeal. An email was sent to Vatican yesterday (Friday). I have also sent via post today (Saturday) to Vatican and their representatives in New Delhi,” the nun said.

She said the Congregation sent a letter to her mother on August 10 asking her to take her daughter back to home from the convent in Karackamala (in Wayanad).

Sister Kalappura said legally the congregation could not ask her to leave the convent since she has filed the appeal challenging it’s decision. The Congregation had accused the nun of publishing poems, purchasing a car and taking part in a protest against a rape accused former bishop of Jalandhar diocese.

