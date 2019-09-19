Six Kerala friends jointly win Rs 12 crore in Onam bumper lottery

kerala

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 21:44 IST

Six employees of a jewellery shop in Kerala’s Karunagappally in Kollam district on Thursday jointly won the first prize of Rs 12 crore in the state-sponsored Onam bumper lottery.

This is the highest prize money offered in the history of the state lotteries, one of the main revenue-earners of the state after liquor. A tipplers’ paradise, tax for liquor in Kerala is between 200 to 250 per cent.

The winners, who happen to be friends, had pooled in money to buy two tickets, of which one turned out to be the winning ticket. The state lottery department said they winners will get around Rs 7. 56 crore after tax and other deductions. While the agency commission is 10 per cent, the income tax will come up to 25 per cent.

The employees, all below the age of 32, said they will donate a good amount of the prize money to charity. “We pooled in Rs 600 to buy two tickets. Earlier, too, we have done this but this is the first time that we won a mega prize. We are really excited,” said P Rajeev, one of the winners. Another said he will use the money to travel. The salesmen, however, vouched that they will continue their job in the shop as usual.

43 lakh lottery tickets of the total 46 lakh printed had sold out this time, statistics with the lottery department said.

Beside the people from the state, A strong workforce of around 25 lakh people from thenorth-eastern states are the major customers of the lottery business.

Even as a major portion of the youth from the state leave for the middle- east in search of greener pastures every year, the state has been witnessing a return migration in the last two decades.

