Supreme Court to hear review pleas of Kochi flat owners

The Kerala government informed the top court that a one-member committee headed by Justice (retd) Balakrishnan Nair had received 274 claim petitions from 279 flats owners till November 15 and they have to disburse Rs 61.50 crore.

kerala Updated: Nov 23, 2019 01:33 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear in open court the review pleas of Kochi’s Maradu flat owners seeking appropriate relief from builders for demolition of their flats constructed in violation of the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms.
Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear in open court the review pleas of Kochi's Maradu flat owners seeking appropriate relief from builders for demolition of their flats constructed in violation of the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms.(Sunil Saxena/HT File Photo)
         

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear in open court the review pleas of Kochi’s Maradu flat owners seeking appropriate relief from builders for demolition of their flats constructed in violation of the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Indira Banerjee said it will hear the petition filed by flat owners seeking appropriate relief from the builders in open court.

