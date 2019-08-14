3 dead after wall of under-construction building collapses in Bengal

kolkata

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 17:54 IST

Three people, all women, died and nine others injured when the wall of an under-construction rice mill collapsed on Wednesday morning in Raigram village of Bengal’s Murshidabad district.

The deceased were identified as Shefali Hembram, Saraswati Mali and Kanchan Mali— all between 30 and 35 years.

They were labourers who had came to Murshidabad from Jharkhand and Bihar.

Fifteen labourers were trapped under the debris and were rushed to a hospital after being rescued. They were admitted to Kandi sub-divisional hospital and four of them are said to be critical.

Locals said the construction of the rice mill was going on for the past three months. On Wednesday morning, the wall collapsed when about 35 labourers were working at the site.

“So far, three people have died in the accident. The block development officer is supervising rescue work,” said sub-divisional officer (Kandi) Avik Kumar Das.

Kamalesh Chatterjee, the Congress legislator of Bharatpur, raised questions about the construction. “The site usually remains under 7-8 feet of water during rainy seasons. This year has been an exception due to less rainfall. I have no idea how someone got permission to construct a rice mill there. The wall might have collapsed as construction was going on in a virtual water body without proper precaution,” he said.

Parbati Hembram, an injured labourer, said that a section of the wall collapsed on Wednesday morning trapping many of them in the debris.

First Published: Aug 14, 2019 17:53 IST