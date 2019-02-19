Anuj Sharma replaces Rajeev Kumar as Kolkata Police Commissioner

In a major shuffle among IPS cadres, the state government has appointed Additional Director General (ADG) of West Bengal Police (law and order) Anuj Sharma as the new Kolkata Police Commissioner, replacing Rajeev Kumar, a government notification said on Tuesday.

Kumar, who had completed three years in office as the Kolkata police chief, was posted as the ADG of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), it added. The outgoing police commissioner was recently in the eye of a storm over his alleged role in tampering with the evidence in the Saradha chit fund case.

Kumar was questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Shillong for five days after the Supreme Court directed him to appear before the agency and cooperate in the investigation of chit fund cases.

The notification also said Sharma had assumed his new responsibilities.

Siddh Nath Gupta, who was ADG (IB), was made ADG (law and order). According to a rule of the Election Commission (EC), any IPS or IAS officer, who has completed three years of service in a post, should be transferred before an impending election.

First Published: Feb 19, 2019 18:22 IST