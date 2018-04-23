Bengal CID nab four for cricket betting, 16 arrested since April 14 in the state

West Bengal CID nabbed four persons from the north Bengal district of Jalpaiguri on Sunday allegedly for their involvement in a cricket betting racket, pushing the number of arrests to 16 since April 14.

Acting on a tip-off, the sleuths raided a house in Mainaguri and arrested Bhola Das,32, Pravat Kangsabanik, 30, Pankaj Saha, 21, and Gopal Sarkar, 38.

In a statement, CID alleged that Sarkar owns a shop at Mainaguri town in Jalpaiguri and organised the betting racket, while Das and Banik were collection agents and book keepers. They also placed bets.

Read: Ghaziabad: Task force busts IPL betting syndicate, four arrested with Rs21 lakh cash

“During search, some incriminating documents regarding betting, 10 mobile phones and Rs 3,77,620 could be recovered,” said the statement.

Incidentally, on April 17, six youths including an engineering student, were arrested from Jalpaiguri town on charges of placing bets when the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians was being played.

In an almost simultaneous but unrelated raid in Kolkata, police arrested three persons Shamiul Akhtar, Inzamul Haque and Asadul Zamal from a rented apartment in the Kasba area in south Kolkata. Akhtar, Haque and Zamal were residents of Raghunathgunj in Murshidabad district.

Read: Police bust online IPL betting racket in east Delhi, 3 bookies arrested

On April 14, police arrested two youths, Jayanta and Debabrata Biswas, from Gayeshpur in Nadia district and Pappu Das from Dumdum cantonment area in North 24 Parganas district, for their involvement in cricket betting activities.

Three mobile phones, a tablet and Rs 2,700 in cash were seized from them, said sub-divisional police officer, Kalyani, Subrata Kangshabanik.

In the raid on April 22, two laptops and 11 mobile handsets were seized from the spot. CID officers have named five websites that the arrested youths were using to carry on betting.

Those arrested on April 17 in Jalpaiguri town were identified as Kiran Banik (21), a student at Jalpaiguri Government Engineering College, Rajiv Das (20), Raju Sarkar (20), Pritam Dutta (20), Subham Banik (28) and Gourav Das (21).