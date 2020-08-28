e-paper
Home / Kolkata / Bengal Covid-19 patient flees hospital; remains untraceable for five days

Bengal Covid-19 patient flees hospital; remains untraceable for five days

Sunita Subba was shifted to a Covid-19 hospital at Tribeni in Kalimpong after she was found to have contracted SARS-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19

kolkata Updated: Aug 28, 2020 11:13 IST
Pramod Giri
Pramod Giri
Hindustan Times, Siliguri
Thermal screening being done in Kolkata.
Thermal screening being done in Kolkata. (Samir Jana/ HT photo)
         

A coronavirus (Covid-19) patient, who fled earlier this week from a hospital in Kalimpong, a hill station in north Bengal, remained untraceable until Thursday.

Also read: Not wearing a mask can put flyers on no-fly list, says DGCA

Samden Dukpa, executive director, the department of health and family welfare, Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), said, “The administration has launched a search operation. She is still untraceable.”

Police said initially, 34-year-old Sunita Subba, a resident of Takvar in Darjeeling, was admitted to the Darjeeling district hospital. Later, she was shifted to a Covid-19 hospital at Tribeni in Kalimpong after she was found to have contracted SARS-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19.

She fled from the hospital on August 23. Subba is the third Covid-19 patient to have gone missing from hospitals in north Bengal.

On Thursday morning, Hanif Mia (42) fled from a Covid-19 hospital at Tapsikhata in north Bengal’s Alipurduar district . He was, however, traced by villagers and put under home quarantine.

In the first week of August, Covid-19 patient Bhim Rai (53), who was imprisoned for life, had escaped while he was being shifted to a hospital in Darjeeling. Rai was on parole.

He was traced to a dense forest in Darjeeling hills after 11 days. He tested Covid-19 negative after he was intercepted. His parole was cancelled and he was back in jail.

At least 22,825 people had tested positive for Covid-19 and 196 had died in the eight districts in north Bengal until Thursday.

