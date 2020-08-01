Bengal governor raises questions over funding of state’s Global Business Summit

kolkata

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 19:05 IST

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has raised questions over the funding of the Mamata Banerjee administration’s flagship annual investors’ meet, Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS).

The governor has asserted that more money was spent in organising these events since 2015 than the investments that these summits have attracted.

He has also raised questions about the funding agencies through which payments have been made to organise such events.

“Assertion is that more amount is spent in BGBS than the investment generated on the ground,” Dhankhar tweeted on Saturday.

He has sought a response from the state finance secretary about the details of the funds that have been spent into organising these summits, investments accrued and the jobs generated.

The BGBS, which started in 2015, is attended by Union ministers and top industrialists.

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) had many times claimed that these events have generated business proposals amounting to thousands of crores while highlighting the achievements of Banerjee’s administration.

Dhankhar has also raised questions about fiscal irregularities and patronage of these summits.

“Issues of fiscal irregularities and patronage are also raised,” he tweeted.

Dhankhar has sought details of the agencies through which funding has been made to organise the annual events and whether the payment was made directly or through the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI).

“The governor has every right to seek any information he wants from the state government. However, tweeting about these and going to the press every time is unbecoming of a governor. He has failed to maintain the sanctity of his position,” said Tapas Roy, a TMC leader and one of the party’s spokespersons.